Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rose to fame in 2009, and it looks like her photos from those days are still getting a ton of attention.

The stunning supermodel/actress graces the August cover of German GQ magazine, where she poses topless and flashes her right nipple. But the 25-year-old's exposed breast isn't the shocking part -- it's that the magazine chose a three-year-old photo!

Shot for the annual Pirelli Calendar by famed photographer Terry Richardson in 2009, the gorgeous Brit's topless photo appeared alongside fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr and other stunning actresses and models in the collection of pics that the Milan, Italy-based tire manufacturer releases each year.

Huntington-Whiteley, who has been dating actor Jason Statham, 44, since spring 2010, has since given up modeling full time and is breaking her way into acting. She starred in Transformers: Dark of the Moon as Carly Spencer in 2011 and is currently filming the 2013 flick, Mad Max 4: Fury Road.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Eek! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Exposes Nipple on German GQ