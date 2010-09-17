Zac Efron is hoping to land a cameo appearance in Glee - he'd "absolutely" love to be a part of the hit show.

The actor showed off his singing and dancing skills in the High School Musical franchise but moved on to more serious roles, with starring parts in Me and Orson Welles and Charlie St. Cloud.

But Efron would have no qualms about returning to his musical roots - he's hoping TV bosses reach out to him about a part.

He tells Britain's Live from Studio Five, "They haven't asked me yet... I think it'd be really fun. They're doing a great job of the show. Yeah, absolutely (I'd love a role)."