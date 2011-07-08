Actors Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari tested their catering skills on Wednesday when they served up pizza in California to promote their new movie.

The "Social Network" star plays a pizza delivery boy in upcoming comedy "30 Minutes or Less "and he surprised customers at Goathill Pizza in San Francisco by stepping behind the counter with funnyman Ansari to help publicize the film.

The movie, which also stars Danny McBride and is co-produced by Ben Stiller, is due for release in the U.S. next month.