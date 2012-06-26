NEW YORK (AP) -- Next month's Comic-Con International just got a little more graphic: E.L. James will be in town.

The author of the multimillion-selling erotic "Fifty Shades" trilogy will be signing books July 12 at the San Diego Convention Center. The ticketed afternoon event is free.

James' publisher, Vintage Books, announced Tuesday that the three books — "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed" — have sold 16 million copies since coming out in the U.S. this spring.