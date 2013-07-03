Eli Manning is a dad -- again! The New York Giants quarterback and his wife Abby welcomed their second child, a baby girl, a source confirms to Us Weekly. No other details were immediately available.

PHOTOS: Sexy celeb dads

Us first broke the news of Manning's baby joy back in March. "We're all very excited," the athlete said at the time, noting that Abby was due in June.

PHOTOS: Star families -- they're just like Us!

This is the happy couple's second child; the college sweethearts (married since 2008) are already parents to daughter Ava Frances, 2. Prior to Ava's birth in March 2010, Manning's brother Cooper Manning told Us, "They are going to be great parents! Everyone is excited!"

PHOTOS: More celeb babies!

Added the then-father-to-be himself: "I'm just excited for the whole experience and ready to be a dad."

Want more of Us? Get our biggest scoops delivered directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up today for the Us Weekly email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Eli Manning, Wife Abby Welcome Baby Girl!