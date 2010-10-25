FX has added another comedy to its lineup of original shows, picking up 13 episodes of "Wilfred" for next summer.The show, which stars Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings") in his first regular TV show, is about a guy and a dog -- or rather, a guy and another guy (Jason Gann) in a dog costume. It's based on an Australian show Gann starred in and co-created; "Family Guy" and "American Dad" writer David Zuckerman penned the pilot and will serve as the showrunner.Wood will play Ryan, a shy guy who has trouble getting ahead until he meets Wilfred (Gann), who the rest of the world sees as Ryan's attractive neighbor Jenna's (Fiona Gubelmann, "Blades of Glory") dog but who appears to him as a guy in a dog suit. Wilfred becomes Ryan's alter ego, pushing his new friend to be more assertive."We loved how well the pilot turned out, and we were blown away by the chemistry between Elijah Wood and Jason Gann," says Nick Grad, FX's executive VP for original programming. "It's a very unique concept, and we think David Zuckerman has a great take on it."A taste of the Australian "Wilfred" is below; FX's show will premiere in the summer of 2011. Follow Zap2it and Zap2itRick on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest TV, movie and celebrity news.Photo credit: FX

Read or Leave Comments