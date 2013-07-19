Not so fast. Despite a Page Six report that Elin Nordegren approves of ex-husband Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, and thinks that she's "a very good influence on Tiger," a source tells Us Weekly that it's simply not true.

"Elin can't say anything else," a source close to Vonn told Us. "She got a settlement and there's a confidentiality agreement, and she isn't allowed to disparage him in the press or she loses some of that $100 million."

The insider added, "She still despises Tiger. As time goes on, it probably gets easier, but she definitely doesn't like having Lindsey around her kids."

Indeed, as Us Weekly first reported in June, the Swedish-born former model, 33, was never on Team Vonn. "[She] hates Lindsey Vonn and everything about this romance," an insider explained.

Nordegren divorced the pro golfer in 2010 after his epic cheating scandal. The couple share two children: Sam, 5, and Charlie, 4.

Twenty-eight year old Vonn, an Olympic skier, went public with Woods, 37, back in March after the pair met in 2012. “We immediately clicked, you know? It was just one of those things," she told Vogue's August issue.

