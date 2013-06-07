Elin Nordegren "hates" Lindsey Vonn, Kristin Cavallari marries Jay Cutler, and Kim Kardashian slams photographers: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Friday, June 7, in the roundup!

1. Exclusive: Elin Nordegren "Hates" Lindsey Vonn, "Angry" at Tiger Woods

If Elin Nordegren had her way, Tiger Woods wouldn't get another swing at love. The golfer's ex-wife, who divorced him 2010 after his epic cheating scandal, "hates Lindsey Vonn and everything about this romance," a source tells Us Weekly. Woods, 37, and the blonde Olympic skier, 28, have been dating since last fall and went public back in March -- with high-profile dates at NYC's Met Gala in May and multiple excursions with Sam, 5, and Charlie, 4, Woods' kids with Nordegren.

2. Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Married: See Their Wedding Bands!

Kristin Cavallari is officially a married woman! The former Hills star tied the knot to Jay Cutler on Friday, June 7. "I'm officially Kristin Elizabeth Cutler!!!!!" Cavallari, 26, tweeted. She also showed off her diamond wedding band and husband Cutler's black band in a picture.

3. Kim Kardashian Dresses Baby Bump in Button Down Shirt, Slams Photographers

Pregnant Kim Kardashian is in the home stretch! The expectant reality star, 32, headed to a doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Thursday, June 6, looking polished and serene in a white, bump-hugging button-down shirt, which she paired with silver jewelry, black leggings and flip-flops. Kanye West's love -- feted at a baby shower in Beverly Hills last weekend -- wore her brunette locks in glamorous retro waves.

4. Amy Poehler, Nick Kroll Make Public Debut as Couple

It's official! Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll made their public debut as a couple on Thursday, June 6 at AFI's 41st Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood. The Parks and Recreation actress, 41, who announced her separation from husband Will Arnett last fall, walked the red carpet alone -- but the Comedy Central star, 35, later joined Poeher at her table. The pair (Us Weekly broke news of their burgeoning romance in May) were "super close and comfortable," an observer notes, and shared a steak between them.

5. Spencer Pratt Applauds Brody Jenner for Confronting Bruce Jenner: He Has "Courage"

Brody Jenner is getting big ups from an old pal: Spencer Pratt! In a clip from the next episode Keeping Up With Kardashians, Jenner, 29, opened up an old wound, revealing his less-than-perfect relationship with dad Bruce Jenner. Calling the decathlete, 63, a "great human being," Brody muses on camera that the patriarch "wasn't a great father to me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Elin Nordegren "Hates" Lindsey Vonn, Kristin Cavallari Marries Jay Cutler: Top 5 Stories