Elin Nordegren's love don't cost a thing!

A source tells Us Weekly that the ex-wife of Tiger Woods, who began dating wealthy finance investor Jamie Dingman in early 2011, has called things off with her beau.

"He's a really fun, exciting guy and she needed that, but she wants someone more stable for the kids now," the source says. "She's back to casually dating."

The 32-year-old shares kids Sam, 4, and Charlie, 3, with the golf pro who she divorced in 2010 following his multiple infidelities; the pair was married for five years.

According to pals, Nordegren and the son of billionaire Michael Dingman met in January 2011 at a Red Cross charity ball where they hung out with mutual friend, Princess Madeleine of Sweden. Besides Nordegren, the financier has romanced Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady's ex and mother of his first child Jack.

Her relationship status hasn't been the only thing the Swedish former model is looking to hit refresh on. In early January, she leveled the 9,000 square foot, 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom North Palm Beach home, which she bought 10 months prior.

