Elisabeth Hasselbeck shocked viewers on "The View" this morning when she unexpectedly declared, "I'm pregnant again!

Hasselbeck proudly announced that she and husband Tim are expecting their third child sometime in August. The morning host went on to reveal that the pregnancy actually took her by surprise.

"I kept saying it was election night. I was tired, I was nauseous, I was worn out from the whole procedure. But no - I was knocked up and didn't realize it!", explained the notoriously staunch Republican.

'Am I suffering from the crushing disappointment of having my entire political ideology invalidated by a historic presidential election, or am I pregnant again?' It's a question facing so many unsuspecting mothers these days, so we sympathize with Elisabeth completely, and of course wish her the very best.