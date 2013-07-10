Elisabeth Hasselbeck says an emotional goodbye during her last day as a co-host on The View. Plus, more details on George Clooney's split from Stacy Keibler: See Us Weekly's top stories from Wednesday, July 10, in the roundup!

1. Elisabeth Hasselbeck Leaves The View for Fox News: Her Emotional Goodbye Speech

Elisabeth Hasselbeck said an emotional goodbye to The View on Wednesday, July 10. Walking out arm-in-arm with Barbara Walters, the 36-year-old talk show host had tears in her eyes as she confirmed that she was leaving the show to join Fox & Friends.

2. George Clooney, Stacy Keibler "Hadn't Had Sex in Months" Before Breakup

George Clooney's split from Stacy Keibler after two years of dating didn't exactly come out of nowhere. The couple had been on the rocks for months and had even been going through a bit of a dry spell, sexually speaking, before the breakup, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

3. Prince William Had "Private Meeting" With Prince Philip Ahead of Baby's Birth

Secret royal baby talk? As Prince William awaits the birth of his first child with Kate Middleton, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the royal had one last meeting with his grandfather, Prince Philip, on July 4.

4. Melissa Gorga Blames Teresa Giudice for "Just Sitting There" During Cheating Accusations

Despite their rocky family history, Melissa Gorga still expected a little more from sister-in-law Teresa Giudice when she was confronted with the ugly accusation of cheating on her husband of nearly nine years, Joe Giudice, on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

5. LeAnn Rimes: "I'm Far From Pregnant and Just Dropped a Jean Size"

LeAnn Rimes won't be singing any lullabies anytime soon! Eddie Cibrian's 30-year-old wife took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 10, to shoot down reports that she's pregnant.

Want more of Us? Get our biggest scoops delivered directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up today for the Us Weekly email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Says Goodbye to The View; George Clooney, Stacy Keibler Went Months Without Sex: Today's Top Stories