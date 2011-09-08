George Clooney has moved on to Stacy Keibler.

And his ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis has also moved on to Los Angeles and "Dancing with the Stars."

Three months after she and Clooney, 50, confirmed their split, the Italian model and TV personality opened up about the end of their two-year romance and its aftermath.

"At the end of the day, I have always seen the end of my relationships as a personal failure," Canalis, 32, tells Italian magazine Chi. "There is nothing ever pretty in saying goodbye."

Multiple pals told Us that Canalis was eager to take her relationship with Clooney to the next level -- i.e. marriage -- but the notorious bachelor balked. (His new romance with Keibler, 31 -- who also appeared on "Dancing With the Stars" -- is going strong, pals told Us.)

Canalis hinted at her side of the story in her freewheeling chat with Chi.

"I'm a bit of a tomboy, but when it comes to love, I am a doormat," she said. "I'm looking for men who can give me security."

The beauty added that she might have bad, unhealthy taste in guys. "I have always seen cold and controlled men as the right ones for me," she sniffed. "You have to accept that Prince Charming who is coming to save you is not going to happen -- it works against you."

Her "Dancing With the Stars" gig, it seems, arrived at just the right time.

"The end of a relationship is complicated," she admitted. "I went to the United States, because at the moment I could no longer face the world. Watching my life being dissected was not easy for me."

She's surprisingly discovered peace in Hollywood, though. "Here in Los Angeles I have found serenity. I've also found work. It was a difficult time for me, but you have to get on with things."

Canalis is hopeful about romantic prospects, too. "In the past I would self-destruct when it came to love: I was immature, throwing myself into things, but now times have changed. I want a relationship where you understand the other person."

