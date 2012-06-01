Elisabetta Canalis isn't ready to move on from her ex-boyfriend Steve-O.

In a revealing interview with Italian magazine A, the model, 33, opens up about how Steve-O's struggles to stay clean drove the two of them apart after just four months together

Saying that she'd like to "try again" with the reality star, Canalis explains that though her ex has been clean since 2008, "not all is resolved" with his addictions.

"He is an open wound," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shares. "He was in a fragile state, and I came into his life like a tractor."

Though she did her best to stand by the Jackass star, 37, by attending support group meetings with him, her lifestyle provided too many temptations for the recovering drug addict.

"If we went out with my friends, even the fact that a bottle of wine was on the table would be a stress," Canalis explains, adding that what was supposed to be a relaxing couples' getaway to her home country proved too much for her ex.

"[Our vacation] was beautiful but at the same time a nightmare," she says. "Italy was full of temptations for him."

The former TV host says cultural differences--and her temper in particular--also proved a problem for the pair. "American men are more open, they are readier to express their emotions, but they also get frightened easily," she explains. "Italians are used to drama. For us, arguing, shouting is perfectly normal--for them it is inconceivable . . .I once threw a telephone in the face of a boyfriend who was sleeping. I get really angry and then it eases off."

Adds Canalis, "You hope love will solve everything. Instead, it is not enough."

The Italian stunner has only kind words for her Steve-O--and admits she would love to give things another go. "Steve has a lot of strength and humor," she tells the magazine. "It was one of the most important relationships of my life and it doesn't feel as if it is over yet."

One aspect of her love life Canalis won't talk about? Her high profile romance with George Clooney, whom she dated for almost two years.

"That relationship is over, it's all in the past," she says. "Every time I say something about it, it gets blown all out of proportion."

