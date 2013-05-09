Elisha Cuthbert's eye roll causes controversy at Toronto Maple Leafs game

Us Weekly

Elisha Cuthbert isn't the poor sport people are making her out to be.

The "Happy Endings" actress joined April Reimer at the Air Canada Centre on Wednesday to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. (Cuthbert is engaged to defenseman and captain Dion Phaneuf, while April is married to goaltender James Reimer.)

When Bruins forward David Krejci slipped the puck past Reimer in overtime for a 4-3 Boston win, cameras cut to Cuthbert, who appeared to be rolling her eyes in April's direction. The 30-year-old actress addressed the incident on Twitter later that night. "Things are not always what they seem. I'm insulted and disappointed by a lot of these comments," she wrote. "That's real. Not a three-second clip."

April also posted a smiley picture of herself with Cuthbert after the game. "For those who were thinking Elisha and I were rolling our eyes at each other, it was the jerk beside us," she wrote in the TwitPic caption. Sadly for the two super fans, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins 4-3.

