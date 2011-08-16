It's no secret that Elizabeth Banks and E! comedienne Chelsea Handler bear a striking resemblance.

During an appearance on Chelsea Lately Monday, 37-year-old Banks admitted that while she's often mistaken for the Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang author, she rarely corrects people when they're wrong.

PHOTOS: Celebrity look-alikes

"I was sitting in Toronto and a guy walked up to me and said, 'Oh my god, my girlfriend loves you. She would die if I didn't get your autograph. This is so exciting!'" the Our Idiot Brother actress recalled. "He's like, 'I just love your books. I mean, My Horizontal Life....' I was like, 'Oh, he thinks he's meeting Chelsea Handler.' I couldn't ruin it for him!"

VIDEO: Chelsea spoofs UsMagazine.com

"I was like, 'It's nice to meet you,'" Banks told the man, acting as Handler. "I was just hanging out, being Chelsea, drinking my vodka and having a good time. He couldn't have been happier."

Handler experienced a similar situation in April when Bill O'Reilly mistook her for Banks at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

VIDEO: Chelsea plays a naughty prank on pal Heather McDonald

"People always say, 'They look alike, but Chelsea's obviously much older.' Meanwhile, we're the same age," Handler, 36, quipped. "It's like, what is wrong with everybody? Why can't I just get a break?"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Countdown: Funny Ladies We Love

Week in Photos for August 19

2011 Teen Choice Awards