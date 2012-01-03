Entertainment Tonight.

Elizabeth Banks had a busy 2011, filming the highly anticipated movie The Hunger Games and What To Expect When You're Expecting all while caring for her son Felix via surrogate, a fact that she didn't shy away from.

MORE: Elizabeth's 'Killer' 'Hunger Games' Costume

"It was a womb issue for me. Embryos wouldn't implant," Banks said during an interview with Lucky Magazine. Fortunately, she didn't let that derail her parenthood plans and even shared her enthusiasm on the surrogate process.

MORE: Elizabeth Banks' 'Little Heart Attack'

"It's a big leap, inviting this person into your life to do this amazing, important thing for you. And it's hard losing that kind of control," banks revealed. "But our surrogate is so extraordinary, and she's still in our lives. She's like an auntie."

As for her son, who Banks can hardly stay away from, the actress has some daring plans in store for the little guy.

MORE: Elizabeth Banks is a Mom!

"My plan is that when Felix is 15, we'll go skydiving together," Banks said. "I mean, the guy is fierce and fearless, and I'm hoping he stays that way because I want to be that mom."

MORE: Expect the Unexpected in 'What to Expect' Trailer

For more on Elizabeth Banks' interview, visit Lucky Magazine's website.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Just Married/Annulled: Brandi Glanville!

ET to GO: 'MI4' Dominates Holiday Box Office