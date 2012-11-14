LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elizabeth Banks has something else to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — she and her husband have welcomed their second child.

Banks recently starred in the ensemble comedy "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and announced Wednesday on her website the arrival of Magnus Mitchell Handelman, who was born via gestational surrogate.

The new baby joins his older brother, 20-month-old Felix, who also was born via surrogate after the 38-year-old star of "The Hunger Games" and producer husband Max Handelman faced infertility issues.

Says the new mom: "I now turn my attention to managing two boys under 2. For which I am thankful. And all their poop. For which I am less thankful."

