Elizabeth Banks Wows in Sexy Black Mini, Bombshell Makeup
She transformed into the eccentric, Technicolor-clad Effie Trinket for her role in the much-anticipated flick, The Hunger Games, but Thursday night Elizabeth Banks showed off a decidedly sexier look.
The 30 Rock actress, 37, rocked a one-shoulder black Versace mini dress with gold studded details, black tights and booties at the Cinema Society's screening of Man on a Ledge in New York City. She paired her chic ensemble with smoky eyes and an edgy, side-parted 'do.
"A fun part of being an actor and a chameleon is taking on those looks," Banks told the Huffington Post of her dramatic makeover for The Hunger Games. "Effie has a really theatrical, over-the-top, completely not me look to her. I'm very excited for people to see my portrayal. I have no idea if people are going to be into it. I hope they are."
The Hunger Games hits theaters March 23.
