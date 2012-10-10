Meet baby Sky!

New mom Elizabeth Berkley introduced her son for the first time during an an outing Monday in West Hollywood. Two months after giving birth, Berkley, 40, showed off her baby boy while carrying him protectively in her arms.

The Saved By the Bell star welcomed her first child with her husband of nearly nine years, Greg Lauren, on July 20. Berkley kept her post-baby bod under wraps in dark clothes on Monday, but dressed her adorable son in little white pants and a blue shirt.

"[Motherhood has] been amazing and magical," the first-time mom told Us Weekly on Sept. 7. "I have a lot of friends who have little ones and I love their kids, but until you have your own, it's like you can't quite grasp the intensity of the love, the depth of it . . . it's so special."

And she wants to spend as much time with her son as possible!

"I'm really savoring this time," she explained. "I have a lot of work I will be doing, but I'm just enjoying the focus of where I should be. You can't get this moment back, you know what I mean? That's why I'm savoring it."

Berkley even took a little break from tweeting. "Hi, all! Have been getting so many tweets asking why I haven't been tweeting as much. Immersed in the new baby bubble," she wrote Aug. 22. "More soon!"

