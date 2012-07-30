Actress Elizabeth Berkley Welcomes Baby

Entertainment Tonight

There's going to be a pitter-patter of little footsteps in the halls of Bayside High soon. People magazine reports that former "Saved by the Bell" star Elizabeth Berkley gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, July 20.

The 40-year-old actress and author delivered her 8-pound bundle of joy in Los Angeles, according to her rep. She and her husband, Greg Lauren, named their first child Sky Cole Lauren.

The proud papa, a nephew of Ralph Lauren, is an artist and designer.

The new parents told People, "The moment we both saw him, it was love at first sight. We are over the moon and grateful to start this amazing adventure together as a family."

Berkley also commented on the good news on Twitter on Monday, posting, "I am moved to share the birth of our new baby boy Sky Cole Lauren. Thank u for your beautiful wishes and blessings. We r grateful!"

Coincidentally, Elizabeth's former "Saved by the Bell" co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar got married on Saturday.

