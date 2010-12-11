More than a thousand people reportedly gathered at the North Carolina church where mourners said goodbye to Elizabeth Edwards during her funeral on Saturday.

Approximately 1,100 people congregated at Edenton Street United Methodist Church in downtown Raleigh for the service, says WRAL.com. Edwards' estranged husband, John Edwards, sat silently alongside his and Elizabeth's three children (Cate, Emma Claire and Jack) in the front row during the 75-minute ceremony.

Edwards died Tuesday after a long battle with breast cancer.

Her daughter Cate -- who cheered her ailing mother by recently getting engaged, says People.com -- eulogized her, saying, "There aren't words that are good enough," reports the Associated Press. During the eulogy, Cate also recited a passage from a letter Edwards wrote to her children: "I've loved you in the best ways I've known how," the letter said, according to the AP. "All I ever really needed was you, your love, your presence, to make my life complete."

Political notables on hand for the service included Sen. John Kerry, who ran for president with then VP-hopeful John Edwards in 2004. The site of service, Edenton Street United Methodist Church, is also where the Edwards held their late son Wade's funeral after he died in a car accident in 1996, says WRAL.

Edwards was later laid to rest in a private service at Oakwood Cemetary in Raleigh, says WRAL. She was buried next to Wade.

