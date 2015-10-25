Sizzling! Elizabeth Hurley showed off her incredible figure in a sexy Instagram post on Oct. 25.

The 50-year-old actress posed in a teeny weeny yellow bikini from her own collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, while holding on to a tree trunk with a beautiful beach backdrop.

"Mellow in yellow #elizabethhurleybeach 😘😘😘," she captioned the photo.

Elizabeth, who is a big advocate of health and fitness, has had a busy October as an ambassador for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

She also will appear in the second season of E!'s "The Royals," which premieres on Nov. 15.