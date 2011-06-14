LONDON (AP) -- Actress Elizabeth Hurley and businessman Arun Nayar have divorced after four years of marriage.

The divorce decree was granted at a brief hearing in London on Wednesday by District Judge Penny Cushing.

Neither Hurley nor Nayar was in court.

The British actress and Indian businessman married in 2007 at an English castle, with singer Elton John giving the bride away. They followed up the private civil ceremony with a lavish and traditional Hindi wedding in Jodhpur, India.

Hurley announced last December that the couple had separated. She has since been romantically linked to Australian cricket star Shane Warne.

Hurley, 46, dated actor Hugh Grant for more than a decade and has a nine-year-old son, Damian, from a relationship with film producer Steve Bing.