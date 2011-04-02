Elizabeth Hurley is officially ready to move on.

The model-actress has filed papers in London to divorce Arun Nayar, her husband of four years, the Daily Mail reports. In her filing, Hurley, 45, cites "unreasonable behavior" as the reason for the split.

The legal move comes nearly four months after Hurley announced her separation, via Twitter, from the 46-year-old Indian textile heir. At the time, Hurley was the subject of British tabloid stories claiming an affair with married cricket player Shane Warne. (Hurley had explained that she and Nayar had already been separated when her romance with Warne began.)

Hurley has since stepped out with Warne, who has also filed for divorce. (Nayar is reportedly dating model Kim Johnson, according to the Daily Mail.)

It was the first marriage for Hurley, who famously dated fellow Brit Hugh Grant for 13 years before a 2000 split. She has an 8-year-old son, Damian, with ex Steven Bing.

Despite the divorce filing, Hurley (who filmed scenes for new TV show "Wonder Woman" recently) stayed calm and positive on Twitter Saturday.

"Lying on the sofa with my son, eating strawberry sorbet," she Tweeted. "Me reading a nasty thriller and him a vampire book. Bliss.'

