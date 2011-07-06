Attention "Gossip Girl" fans: The Upper East Side is about to get a whole lot sexier!

TVLine.com reports the CW teen soap has snagged Elizabeth Hurley for a multi-episode arc as sexy media mogul Diana Payne.

Gossip Girl's executive producers Stephanie Savage and Joshua Safran describe the model's character as "a sexy, smart, self-made media mogul and all-around force to be reckoned with. Diana's entrance on the Upper East Side will change the lives of all our characters -- including, and especially, 'Gossip Girl' herself."

Add the producers: "Elizabeth's sense of humor, intelligence and beauty fit the GG world perfectly. "We feel very fortunate to have her."

Hurley's new gig comes two months after the ill-fated "Wonder Woman" pilot -- in which she appeared as star Adrianne Palicki's nemesis -- was scrapped by NBC.

