NEW YORK (AP) -- Elizabeth Marvel, who was part of the original off-Broadway cast of "Other Desert Cities," will join the show on Broadway.

Lincoln Center Theater said Tuesday that Marvel will replace Rachel Griffiths in Jon Robin Baitz's play on March 6.

Marvel, who created the role of novelist Brooke Wyeth when "Other Desert Cities" debuted off-Broadway last year, will rejoin fellow original cast members Stockard Channing and Stacy Keach.

Griffiths' final performance will be March 4.

The play is about a wealthy, dysfunctional family wrestling with a deep secret. It opened this winter at the Booth Theatre to critical praise.