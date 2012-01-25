Being invited to a Chanel Couture show during Paris Fashion Week is only half the battle in gaining A-list status. The next step is finding something suitable to wear for such a high profile event.

PHOTOS: Stars with designer BFFs

Lucky for Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Olsen and Diane Kruger, they were outfitted in the coveted label's stylish designs for their spots in the front row at the Chanel Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2012 Show in Paris, France Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Stars so stylish they have their own fashion lines!

Diaz sported a cool, winter-white number (from Chanel's Resort 2012 collection) worn under a long black overcoat from the the label's Fall 2011 line while Kruger donned a black and ivory sweater dress from the same collection.

PHOTOS: The hottest fashion trends in Hollywood

Olsen, who while following in her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion-forward footsteps still manages to stay true to her own style, looked chic in a navy double-breasted pea coat and simple black skinny jeans and boots.

Tell Us: Whose ensemble do you like more?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly