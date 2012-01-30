She doesn't need their help picking out a red-carpet look, but, growing up, Elizabeth Olsen's clothing came straight from her big sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate's closet.

"For two years, I didn't buy anything. I've had this [grabs a huge, gray faux-fur jacket] for two years. It was a sample from The Row that never got made. But even as a little kid, our parents made us go through our closets so often, so I had all their hand-me-downs," Elizabeth, 22, tells ASOS magazine. "As I passed on them, [Elizabeth stands at 5-foot-7, four inches taller than Ashley, while Mary-Kate is slightly under 5 feet tall], it was awful, because all my friends would get their clothes and I got nothing. Pants and shoes never fitted me after 14, but all my friends would say, 'Oh, this? This is Mary-Kate's.' I'd be like, 'I hate you, that's so cute.'"

And while her 25-year-old sisters' lines, Elizabeth and James and The Row, are sold at luxe retailers like Neiman Marcus and Barneys, the star explains where she really finds her inspiration.

"When I was in high school, I would go to second-hand stores -- not because I thought it was cool, but because you could get so much more for your dollar," the "Martha Marcy May Marlene" actress says.

"I love Celine now. My sisters introduced me to that label a couple of years ago. And Chanel. And Isabel Marant has become someone that I really like," she adds." I didn't know all this stuff before this year, but I thought I should probably become more aware so I can have more of a say in what I wear."

