Don't hold your breath for an Olsen double wedding. Elizabeth Olsen will not be walking down the same aisle as her sister Mary-Kate, the "Godzilla" actress, 25, told Marie Claire U.K. in an interview for its June issue.

The star—whose engagement to actor Boyd Holbrook went public just two weeks after Us Weekly exclusively revealed Mary-Kate's plans to marry Olivier Sarkozy—laughed off jokes about a joint ceremony with her 27-year-old sibling, quipping, "No, I just told her she gets to pick a date first!"

As for the rest of the wedding details? "I'm relaxed about it, but I am excited and planning ideas because it's fun—it's just like throwing a party to celebrate life," Olsen told the mag. "I love being in a relationship a lot."

Relationships and family are indeed very important to the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" actress. She's already thinking about having kids with Holbrook—though she's not sure where she'd want to raise them. "My mother would love it if I was in L.A. with kids," she said. "I loved growing up in L.A., but I always think about places I've never been to before, like Oregon."

Like her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, Olsen currently lives in New York City, where she studied drama at NYU until 2013. She recently went back to work after a short time-out, during which she chose "to experience what it's like to graduate from college and to find out how to be by yourself, which is kind of annoying but it's important. I have not liked it," she admitted. "I don't like not working."

That said, she values a good work-life balance and thinks a lot about how she would juggle her career with having kids. "It's more important for women to do well in their family lives because they end up doing better in their job if they pay attention to their family," she explained. "There was a time when you'd have a career, get to the top, and then have children, which I always thought was weird—as opposed to having kids witnessing the ebbs and flows, starting somewhere and growing together as a family."

Olsen credits her own family with giving her a solid foundation. "Because my sisters were so grounded, it helped me be grounded. They never got caught up in things," she told Marie Claire U.K. of the twins, who shot to fame as toddlers on Full House. "I did live a charmed life. We got to go on vacations and lived in nice homes, and I got to play club volleyball and ballet, which you don't realize as a kid are expensive. My mom would say things like, 'Lizzie we are not the Rockefellers!' That put things into perspective."

