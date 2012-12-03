LONDON (AP) — Video artist Elizabeth Price, who uses collage and clutter to explore people's relationship to consumer culture, has won British art's much-coveted — and much-mocked — Turner Prize.

Price, a London-based musician and co-founder of 1980s indie-pop group Talulah Gosh, beat three other finalists to snag the 25,000 pound ($40,000) prize, awarded annually to a British artist under 50.

She was presented with the award by actor Jude Law at a ceremony at London's Tate Britain gallery on Monday. The judges praised Price's "seductive and immersive" video installations, which combine moving images, text and music.

The prize often sparks heated debate about the value of modern art. Past winners include transvestite potter Grayson Perry, dung-daubing artist Chris Ofili and shark pickler Damien Hirst.