That was quick!

Just one a month after announcing her engagement to Matthew Gilmour, Elizabeth Smart is now a married woman!

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the couple tied the knot on the North Shore in Oahu, Hawaii at the Mormon Temple in Laie Saturday.

Smart family spokesperson Chris Thomas explained in a statement that Feb. 18 was not the original wedding date, and that Smart decided to move the date up.

"She decided, about a week ago, the best way to avoid significant distraction was to change her wedding plans and to get married in an unscheduled ceremony outside of Utah," he said, adding that the couple will go on an extended honeymoon in an undisclosed location.

The Associated Press says that Smart, 24, and Gilmour (who hails from Aberdeen, Scotland), met while doing missionary work in Paris.

