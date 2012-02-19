Entertainment Tonight.

Less than one month after confirming their engagement, Elizabeth Smart,24, and boyfriend Matthew Gilmour, 22, exchanged vows in a private ceremony on Saturday in Hawaii.

"To be in one of her favorite places with her family has made for a dream wedding. It's been an absolutely beautiful day,'' said Smart's spokesperson, Chris Thomas to PEOPLE. "She is positively radiant. And Matthew couldn't be happier."

Elizabeth Smart made headlines when she was kidnapped from her home in 2002 at the age of 14. Brian David Mitchell was convicted of Smart's kidnapping in 2010 and is currently serving a life sentence. Wanda Ileen Barzee was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Smart currently works with ABC News as a contributor for stories that involve missing persons and child abductions.

