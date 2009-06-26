Elizabeth Taylor -- a dear friend of Michael Jackson who originally called him the King of Pop and, more recently, supported him through all of his legal troubles -- was at first too devastated to release a statement about the singer's death but has since expressed her grief to Usmagazine.com.

"My heart, my mind ... are broken. I loved Michael with all my soul and I can't imagine life without him," Taylor, 77, said in a statement to Us on Thursday. "We had so much in common and we had such loving fun together. I was packing up my clothes to go to London for his opening when I heard the news. I still can't believe it. I don't want to believe it. It can't be so.

"He will live in my heart forever but it's not enough. My life feels so empty. I don't think anyone knew how much we loved each other. The purest most giving love I've ever known. Oh God! I'm going to miss him. I can't yet imagine life with out him. But I guess with God's help ... I'll learn. I keep looking at the photo he gave me of himself, which says, 'To my true love Elizabeth, I love you forever.' And, I will love HIM forever."

