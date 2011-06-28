NEW YORK (AP) -- Christie's auction house says it will be taking Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, art, designer clothing and other memorabilia on an international three-month tour before selling it in New York in December.

Christie's announced Wednesday that the tour will begin in September and include stops in Moscow, London, Dubai, Geneva, Paris, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. It'll end in New York, where an exhibition of the late actress' collection will fill Christie's entire gallery space from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10.

The auction will be held over four days on Dec. 13-16.

Taylor died in March at age 79.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition admissions and publications related to the sales will be donated to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.