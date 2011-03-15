LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Elizabeth Taylor has entered her second month at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she is being treated for symptoms of congestive heart failure.

Publicist Jamie Cadwell said Tuesday that the 79-year-old actress remains hospitalized after she was admitted to Cedars-Sinai in early February. Cadwell did not elaborate about Taylor's current condition or prognosis.

Taylor announced her congestive heart failure diagnosis in 2004.

The Oscar-winning actress has received friends in her hospital room, where she also watched the Academy Awards to celebrate her birthday last month.