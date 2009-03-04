SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) -- Elizabeth Taylor has expanded her philanthropy with a $100,000 donation to the Alliance for Christian Education.

The 77-year-old Oscar-winning actress says she was inspired by President Barack Obama's call for Americans to "reach across the aisle" of political and ideological divide.

For decades, Taylor's philanthropy has focused on HIV/AIDS.

In a statement, Taylor who is Jewish says she chose to underwrite the Christian-initiated education effort "because our new president challenged us to break down barriers that divide us."

The donation to the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based organization will help fund the alliance's pilot program for global outreach and the Providence Hall Christian high school.