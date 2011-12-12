NEW YORK (AP) -- Looking for the perfect gift for that special someone? Shoppers with deep pockets will have the chance to pick up some unique jewelry and other items from the collection of the late Elizabeth Taylor.

Necklaces, earrings, pendants and rings with diamonds, sapphires and other gems will go on auction in New York City starting Tuesday.

Among the high-profile items is a diamond bracelet given to the actress by Michael Jackson, with an estimated sale price of $30,000 to $50,000. A 33.19-carat diamond ring given to her by Richard Burton is estimated to sell for $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

Other sales of Taylor's art, clothing and memorabilia will be held later in the week. An online-only sale of some items runs until Saturday.

Taylor died in Los Angeles in March at age 79.