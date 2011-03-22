Dame Elizabeth Taylor who passed away on Wednesday at age 79, gave one of her last interviews to UsMagazine.com in late 2010. Promoting her fragrance Violet Eyes, the Oscar winner, humanitarian, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother shared 25 things you don't know about her with Us:

1. Before I made films, I had a lemonade stand in Southern California.

2. When José Eber is out of town, I love to cut my hair and anyone else's.

3. I'm mad for "Law & Order" and have seen every single episode. My children and Mariska Hargitay, a dazzling actress, played together as kids.

4. I converted to Judaism in 1959.

5. My Jewish name is Elisheba Rachel.

6. My first horse was named Betty.

7. I didn't go on a date until I was 16.

8. My legs are too short.

9. The film I'm proudest of is "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

10. I never face the day without perfume.

11. I dreamed of designing perfume 25 years before I did it.

12. I love blood-orange juice.

13. My very first memory is of pain.

14. I'm still heartbroken that Richard [Burton] never won an Oscar.

15. I am sincerely not worried about getting old.

16. I never tried to act until A Place in the Sun.

17. I am disgusted by the amount of myth about me that is accepted as fact.

18. People on Twitter named my new fragrance, Violet Eyes.

19. I've never had acting lessons, though many people think I need them.

20. In my 20s, I nearly lost my eye and my leg. Still have them both, tee hee.

21. Nerves are the nemesis of all actors.

22. I hate being called Liz, because it can sound like such a hiss.

23. I believe you can be close to God anywhere.

24. My dog Delilah is in love with my cat Fang. To each his own.

25. My family and people with HIV/AIDS are my life.

