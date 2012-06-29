Elle Macpherson has fallen victim to Fashion Star's alterations as the show readies for its second season. The Australian supermogul is stepping down as the NBC designer competition show's host after just one year.

"I have been involved with Fashion Star from the beginning, and am very proud to see it come to life, not only in America but globally," the 48-year-old stunner told the New York Post's Page Six. "The show is in great hands, and although I will not be hosting this season, I will still be very involved [and] will be reviewing the format for the upcoming season."

In the meantime, Macpherson will stay on as an executive producer, and The Post says she's also developing her own show, titled Goddess with Guts.

Macpherson's ousting isn't the only change up the producers are considering for the show -- they're considering not having a host at all. But fans of the show's mentors Nicole Richie, Jessica Simpson and John Varvatos can rest assured, since all three are expected to return. However, H&M has since confirmed that they will not return for the second season, thus leaving a spot for a retailer to get in on the bidding war with Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Elle Macpherson No Longer Hosting Fashion Star