When Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi chatted backstage at VH1's Big in '04 Awards, fate stepped in.

"Ellen took my breath away," de Rossi later told The Advocate. "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and experienced all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak."

DeGeneres -- who turns 54 Thursday -- proposed with a 3-carat diamond ring in 2008. Shortly after California lifted the ban on same-sex marriage, the couple tied the knot in front of 19 friends and family members at their home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Though they recently moved into a Malibu mansion once owned by Brad Pitt, it's not because the two stars are planning to start a family.

"People are constantly asking Portia and me if we are going to have children," DeGeneres wrote in her third book, Seriously...I'm Kidding. "We thought about it. We love to be around children after they've been fed and bathed. But we ultimately decided that we don't want children of our own. There is far too much glass in our house."

