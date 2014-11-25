Ellen DeGeneres revealed on her show that she had been cast to play Anastasia Steele in the upcoming erotic drama "Fifty Shades Of Grey" -- not Dakota Johnson, as America had been led to believe.

Don't buy it? Ellen even has the brand-new trailer to prove it.

"I know my way around a whip," the daytime host quips in the video. Wearing a brunette wig and plain Jane clothes, Ellen nails the wide-eyed and sexually excited energy that the role screams for in the erotic book-turned-movie. Especially the wide-eyed part.

In Ellen's version of "Fifty Shades Of Grey," there is a lot less S&M and a lot more stream-of-consciousness rambling about fruit and midnight karaoke sessions.

This isn't the first time Ellen tackled the scintillating content in "Fifty Shades Of Grey." In April 2012, she also tried her hand at recording the audio book of the steamy novel.

While Ellen's version might be hilarious, it looks like the real "Fifty Shades of Grey" is sticking with Dakota. The movie is set to hit theaters on Feb. 13, 2015.

