When it comes to The Bachelor, Ellen DeGeneres wants to make her feelings known: She is not on Team Courtney!

During a Wednesday interview with The Bachelor's Ben Flajnik, DeGeneres, 53, ripped the 29-year-old for taking a special liking to model contestant Courtney. DeGeneres took extra offense with a recent scene where Courtney, 28, pulled Flajnik aside during a group date to explain how she was having second thoughts about their romance.

"She manipulated you to try and get that rose. She said, 'Oh, I don't know how I feel.' Then you went and got the rose and gave it to her. That was not right," DeGeneres fumed.

Though Flajnik kept relatively mum on his often-hated bachelorette, the Sonoma, Calif., winemaker argued that he never intended to fall for a model-type.

"I told my mom and sister that I didn't want the L.A. models and all that kind of stuff, so that was one of the hurdles," he said.

But DeGeneres wasn't fooled by his coy behavior.

"She may be a lovely person -- and you're probably engaged to her -- but the thing is, the way it was edited, she came off not nice. I could be wrong, because it's not fair to judge someone, but man she was playing you!" the host said.

Vowed DeGeneres: "I'm going to find you a nice girl, 'cause that didn't work!"

