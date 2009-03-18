Entertainment Tonight -- Emmy-winning talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is set to jump to the big screen for a comedy in which she'll play the all-powerful Mother Nature.

In the film, DeGeneres will return to Earth for the first time since the planet's creation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I've always wanted to control the weather," DeGeneres said. "Nothing will stop me from doing this ... neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet. ... I may be thinking of the postal service -- but I'm really excited about the movie."

The untitled comedy is being produced by Walden Media and penned 'Sex and the City' writer-executive producer Jenny Bicks, the Hollywood Reporter said.