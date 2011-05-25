Could Ellen DeGeneres be headed to the big screen?

During a Thursday interview with Maya Rudolph, the 53-year-old talk show host asks the mom-to-be about the possibility of starring in a "Bridesmaids" sequel.

"There's got to be a sequel and I got to be in it," DeGeneres tells her.

According to Rudolph, 38, "that would be amazing. I'm not kidding! You should play my sorority sister from Dallas/Jon Hamm's new love interest. Like, all in one."

"I'll do whatever you want," DeGeneres -- who last appeared in 1999's The Love Letter -- says. "I just want to be a part of that."

Fortunately for both women, talk of a sequel is already underway. According to an insider, the surprise hit -- which made $24 million in its opening weekend -- is "basically a lock!"

"Kristen [Wiig] is beyond happy about how the film has been received," the source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now). The director is elated, too."