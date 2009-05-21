Ellen DeGeneres has a few tips for American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert.

"If you're going to continue to wear makeup, may I suggest CoverGirl and Olay Simply Ageless Foundation," the CoverGirl spokesmodel joked while chatting to the singer over the phone on her talk show, which airs Friday.

Still, she says that she worries Lambert's glam rock style might start a new trend with people who can't pull off the look.

"There is one thing that I have a problem with," she says. "You're going to be responsible for, next year, so many men showing up wearing nail polish and eyeliner thinking that that's all it takes. I predict we're going to see so many men wearing makeup next year thinking, 'Well, they like it. People want to see men doing that.'"

All joking aside, DeGeneres, 51, shares her adoration for the singer -- and Idol winner Kris Allen.

"We all love you here," she says. "I have to say, first of all, I think Kris is fantastic, and I know you feel the same."

Adam adds: "I'm a huge fan."

DeGeneres admits she was shocked by the outcome but was impressed at Lambert's second-place spirit.

"I'm very happy for [Allen], but I think everyone thought you were going to have this thing," she says. "The way people were talking and the way you reacted when his name was called, it was like you were his dad. You were so genuinely happy for him they way you kind of grabbed his shoulders and hugged him, and I thought you were so gracious. I just want to say I loved how you handled that."

"Thank you. I was really mentally prepared to have whatever happen, happen," Lambert says, admitting that Allen was probably more surprised by the finale's outcome. "He was shocked -- I had to shake him a little bit."