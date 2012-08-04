Actress Ellen Page has turned to the police after receiving threatening messages via Twitter.

RELATED: Mila Kunis Stalker to Stand Trial

The "Juno" star has filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department after she was sent a series of menacing tweets in June.

RELATED: Halle Berry Stalker Sentenced to Jail

LAPD authorities obtained a warrant forcing Twitter execs to hand over information relating to two accounts believed to be behind the disturbing posts, which have since been taken down.

RELATED: Celebrity Twitter Feuds

In one of the tweets, the user allegedly threatens to "murder Ellen Page" while another reportedly stated: "Ellen Page if you continue to date Alexander [Skarsgard] I will K-1-L-L you in public in the next year... Be it in a club, at a game, in a restaurant, or when you're signing autographs."

According to TMZ.com, the LAPD were also on alert in June after an unnamed caller phoned the Los Angeles Film Festival and told organizers of plans to harm Page.