Ellie Goulding can add a new title to her resume: Cupid.

The "Burn" singer revealed in an interview with The Sun (via The Daily Mail) that she is actually responsible for pairing Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, both of whom are mutual friends of hers.

"I did play matchmaker, that's true," she said, saying that she noticed a spark between the "Blank Space" singer and the world-renowned deejay.

It wasn't just their personalities that Ellie saw as a match, though, it was something far more physical -- and gravity defying.

"Calvin is a really great mate and he's so fantastic, and Taylor is such a cool person who I love," she said. "I thought, 'They're both really awesome and both really tall, they'll brilliant together.'"

Taylor and Calvin (do we not have a name for them yet!) were first linked at the BRIT Awards afterparty in February. After several months of playing coy, they finally had a bit of coming out party at the Billboard Music Awards where they kissed for all the world to see.

Calvin already has the approval of Taylor famous friends, and he's already visited her hometown. Up next: Taylor's turn to visit his hometown of Dumfries, Scotland.

"Of course she would hang out there," Ellie said, adding that it's "important" for Taylor to visit the sleepy Scottish town with her man.