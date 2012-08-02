Ellie Goulding and Skrillex are a match made in heaven.

The "Lights" singer, 25, and the Grammy Award winning dubstep artist, 24, met via email in late 2011, and over the next several months, the musicians decided to take their relationship to the next level. (Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of their coupling in February.)

PHOTOS: Music's most stylish stars

"I think we influence each other -- not necessarily in music, but in the way that any couple would influence each other," British singer Goulding tells TIME. "One of the reasons that we first liked each other is that we're both very motivated and we work really hard. We just want to make good music and tour and I think, you know, we motivate each other."

"We were good mates before we became a couple," Goulding adds, "and we're both really big fans of each other."

PHOTOS: Fashion-forward British stars

Goulding, who performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding reception in April 2011, says that while she and American-born Skrillex are bonded by music, they don't interfere with each other's work.

PHOTOS: Royal wedding -- all the big-time guests!

"I play him my new stuff he plays me his new stuff, and it probably has influenced me subconsciously. And maybe my stuff has influenced him subconsciously. I don't know," Goulding tells TIME. "But he's a very talented producer. He's really good at what he does."

Indeed, a source told Us earlier this year that the "Hanging On" singer and the "Bangarang" hitmaker (real name: Sonny Moore) "get along perfectly. They're really good together."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ellie Goulding on Boyfriend Skrillex: "We Motivate Each Other"