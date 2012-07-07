Ellie Kemper is no longer a bridesmaid!

"The Office" actress, 32, and Conan writer Michael Koman tied the knot in New York City July 7, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. This is the first marriage for both Kemper and Koman, who announced their engagement on Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show in December 2011.

In the weeks leading up to her big day, Kemper admitted she was feeling a bit frazzled. "I was always like, 'I'm going to be the cool bride! I'm going to be laid-back about everything!' But... I'm not," she giggled while shooting a web series for Nescafe Memento. "It turns out I'm not."

She added, "We have kind of a big family and they're all coming, which is great!"

Prepping for her own nuptials made Kemper appreciate her role in 2011's "Bridesmaids" (also starring Kristen Wiig, 38, Maya Rudolph, 39, and Melissa McCarthy, 41). "Now I really understand why a movie about this topic was made!" she said, laughing. "Everything I said about being really flexible and loose about everything is not happening."

Luckily, finding the perfect wedding gown was less daunting than Kemper anticipated. "I went to a great store in St. Louis, and it was the fourth dress I tried on," the Missouri native told Us, although she kept mum on further dress details. "I loved it!"

Post-wedding, the couple will honeymoon in France. "I'm excited. That'll be really great," Kemper predicted. "I think it'll be the best part. Michael planned our honeymoon! I am doing the wedding and he is doing the honeymoon. That was his job I gave him."

Kemper, who plays Erin Hannon, will return for a ninth season of "The Office" this fall on NBC.