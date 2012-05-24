Elton John is on the mend.

The 65-year-old music legend is recovering from a "serious" respiratory infection that led to a Wednesday hospitalization at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai, John's rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Falling ill during a May 20 performance at The Colosseum in Las Vegas -- where he has staged his "Million Dollar Piano" concerts since May 4 -- John's respiratory infection worsened in subsequent days despite medication and rest.

Admitted to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday morning, John underwent a battery of tests that led doctors to suggest that he cancel upcoming concerts in order to fully recover.

"Those tests resulted in the attending physician recommending that Elton not perform any concerts for approximately seven days with complete rest and antibiotic treatment to cure his respiratory infection and prevent any damage," his rep explained to Us Thursday.

John regrets having to miss this weekend's live shows as he recovers. "It feels strange not to be able to perform these "Million Dollar Piano" concerts at The Colosseum," John says in a statement, adding that he plans to reschedule the missed shows for this fall. "All I can say to the fans is sorry I can't be with you. I hope to see you soon at this wonderful theatre at Caesars Palace."

Ticket holders for the Thursday, Saturday and Sunday concerts can obtain refunds or exchanges through The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Elton John Hospitalized for "Serious" Respiratory Infection